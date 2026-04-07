World's largest music company receives takeover bid worth $64B

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, has made a takeover offer for Universal Music Group (UMG), the world's largest music company. The deal is estimated to be worth over €50 billion ($64.31 billion). The acquisition would include a mix of cash and stock. UMG is home to global superstars like Taylor Swift and Elton John.

Market performance UMG's stellar artist roster and business performance Ackman acknowledged UMG's success in building a world-class artist roster and delivering strong business performance. However, he noted that the company's share price has struggled due to factors unrelated to its music business. Since its Amsterdam listing in 2021, UMG shares have lost over a quarter of their value in just one year.

Acquisition strategy Factors affecting UMG's share price Ackman attributed UMG's poor share price performance to its delayed US listing, underutilization of its balance sheet, and uncertainty over French conglomerate Bollore Group's 18% stake in the company. He also mentioned a lack of investor credit in UMG's valuation of its €2.7 billion stake in music streaming service Spotify.

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Management shakeup Proposed board changes and executive compensation As part of the proposed deal, Pershing Square plans to appoint veteran talent agent Michael Ovitz as chairperson and two representatives from Pershing Square to the company's board. The deal is also subject to a new employment contract and compensation arrangement for Sir Lucian Grainge, UMG's leader. Grainge was paid over €41 million last year, including a base salary of €4.4 million and bonuses exceeding €30 million.

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