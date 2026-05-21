Bill Clerico raises $85 million for Convective Capital disaster solutions

Insurers and asset managers back Convective

Backed by big players like insurance companies and asset managers, Convective is investing in startups like The Lumber Manufactory (which builds timber mills for healthier forests) and Voltaire (a Y Combinator-backed company using drones to inspect power lines).

Clerico points out that with "There's $60 trillion of real estate at high risk from disasters, the US spends a trillion dollars a year mitigating and recovering from disasters, we need a new approach to this,"

The fund will keep supporting tech that fights fires and other disasters before they spiral.