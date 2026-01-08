Billionaire Anil Agarwal's son, 49, dies of sudden cardiac arrest
What's the story
Billionaire Anil Agarwal, the chairman of Vedanta Group, has announced the tragic demise of his son, Agnivesh. The 49-year-old passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while recovering from a skiing accident in the United States. He was being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York when he died. "Today is the darkest day of my life," Agarwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Heartfelt message
Agarwal's emotional tribute to his son
In his emotional post, Agarwal shared how the family had hoped for Agnivesh's recovery after the skiing accident. "We believed the worst was behind us," he wrote, adding that no words could describe a parent's pain of bidding goodbye to their child. He also remembered Agnivesh's journey from a middle-class Bihari family in Patna to a successful business leader who founded Fujairah Gold and chaired Hindustan Zinc.
Legacy promise
Agarwal vows to continue son's legacy
Agarwal also shared Agnivesh's vision of a self-reliant India and his dream of giving back to society. "I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back," he said, adding that today he renews that promise and resolves to live an even simpler life. He concluded his message with a heartfelt note: "Beta, you will live on in our hearts, in our work, and in every life you touched."
Twitter Post
Take a look at Agarwal's post
Today is the darkest day of my life.— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) January 7, 2026
My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us.… pic.twitter.com/hDQEDNI262