LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Billionaire Anil Agarwal's son, 49, dies of sudden cardiac arrest
Summarize
Billionaire Anil Agarwal's son, 49, dies of sudden cardiac arrest
Agnivesh passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while recovering from a skiing accident

Billionaire Anil Agarwal's son, 49, dies of sudden cardiac arrest

By Mudit Dube
Jan 08, 2026
10:19 am
What's the story

Billionaire Anil Agarwal, the chairman of Vedanta Group, has announced the tragic demise of his son, Agnivesh. The 49-year-old passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while recovering from a skiing accident in the United States. He was being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York when he died. "Today is the darkest day of my life," Agarwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Heartfelt message

Agarwal's emotional tribute to his son

In his emotional post, Agarwal shared how the family had hoped for Agnivesh's recovery after the skiing accident. "We believed the worst was behind us," he wrote, adding that no words could describe a parent's pain of bidding goodbye to their child. He also remembered Agnivesh's journey from a middle-class Bihari family in Patna to a successful business leader who founded Fujairah Gold and chaired Hindustan Zinc.

Legacy promise

Agarwal vows to continue son's legacy

Agarwal also shared Agnivesh's vision of a self-reliant India and his dream of giving back to society. "I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back," he said, adding that today he renews that promise and resolves to live an even simpler life. He concluded his message with a heartfelt note: "Beta, you will live on in our hearts, in our work, and in every life you touched."

Twitter Post

Take a look at Agarwal's post