Binance Research: AI cuts smart contract exploit cost to $1.22
Crypto scams are leveling up with AI, making it easier and cheaper for hackers to break into smart contracts, now costing just $1.22 per exploit.
According to Binance Research, the most advanced coding models on the EVMbench benchmark have a 72.2% success rate in finding and exploiting smart-contract vulnerabilities, while security systems catch only about half as much.
The arms race is real: as scams get more advanced, exchanges like Binance are racing to keep up.
Binance AI systems protect almost $2B
Crypto fraud could hit $17 billion by 2025, with AI-driven scams pulling in way more money and transactions than old-school tricks.
To fight back, Binance has rolled out more than 24 AI-powered security systems that cut illegal fund exposure by 96%.
In early 2026 alone, they stopped nearly 23 million scams and protected almost $2 billion for users—a huge jump from last year.
They recovered $12.8 million in 2025, and blacklisted thousands of addresses across 2025-Q1 2026 (over 36,000 total), showing just how crucial strong defenses are as scammers get smarter.