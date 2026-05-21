Binance Research: AI cuts smart contract exploit cost to $1.22 Business May 21, 2026

Crypto scams are leveling up with AI, making it easier and cheaper for hackers to break into smart contracts, now costing just $1.22 per exploit.

According to Binance Research, the most advanced coding models on the EVMbench benchmark have a 72.2% success rate in finding and exploiting smart-contract vulnerabilities, while security systems catch only about half as much.

The arms race is real: as scams get more advanced, exchanges like Binance are racing to keep up.