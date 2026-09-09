Biocon shares up 2.6% after Active Pine ₹635cr block deal

Biocon's stock climbed 2.6% to ₹402.65 on Wednesday after a huge block deal on the BSE, where 1.65 crore shares (about 1% of the company) changed hands at ₹385 each, totaling ₹635 crore.

This move marks True Nort-owned Active Pine's exit from Biocon, as Active Pine was likely to sell 1% stake in Biocon for ₹640 crore via a block deal.