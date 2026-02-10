Biscuits to cakes: Britannia's Q3 profit jumps 17% YoY
Britannia Industries just dropped its Q3 FY26 results and things are looking sweet: profits jumped 17% to ₹682 crore, with sales up nearly 10% year-on-year.
The results were broadly in line with Street expectations and kept the momentum going strong.
Standalone revenue rose over 8%
Britannia's standalone revenue rose over 8%, while operating profit margins touched almost 20%.
Over the past nine months, total sales reached ₹14,172 crore (up nearly 8%), and net profit climbed almost 15%.
CEO Rakshit Hargave credits a big boost in the business—up approximately 12% in Nov-Dec—driven by momentum in biscuits and adjacent categories and thanks to fresh media campaigns and new launches like 50-50 Dipped, Veg cakes, and Doodh Marie Gold.
The takeaway: Britannia is thriving by mixing classic favorites with new treats that keep fans coming back.