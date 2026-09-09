Bitcoin at $79,700 as oil tops $100 amid U.S.-Iran tension
Business
Bitcoin climbed to $79,700 on September 9, 2026, after oil prices shot past $100 a barrel for the first time in months.
The jump followed US forces destroyed five Iranian oil tankers and Iran's missile attacks on US bases in Jordan.
This tension pushed European stocks down and sent investors running to safe bets like gold and silver.
Bitcoin up 0.8%, Zcash jumps 5.1%
Instead of following the stock market drop, Bitcoin moved more like gold with a 0.8% gain since midnight UTC. Ether and XRP also edged up slightly.
Zcash (ZEC) really stood out with a 5.1% jump as people looked for privacy coins during all the uncertainty.
Futures trading stayed cautious, though, showing investors are still keeping an eye on global risks.