Bitcoin dips to $78,327 then rebounds above $78,913 mid morning

To avoid slipping further, Bitcoin needs to hold above $77,500. If it pushes past $80,000, we could see another run toward $82,800.

Right now, 71% of all Bitcoin is sitting in profit, usually a healthy sign, and big investors are still interested: US spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $770 million just this month.

Short-term momentum is a bit shaky, though, with rising volatility suggesting more price swings ahead.