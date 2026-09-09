Bitcoin dips to $78,327 then rebounds above $78,913 mid morning
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Bitcoin took a small dip to $78,327 early Wednesday but quickly climbed back to just above $78,913 by mid-morning.
That's a modest daily gain and up nearly 2% for the week: pretty steady considering all the buzz around US interest rates and global events.
Bitcoin needs to hold $77,500 support
To avoid slipping further, Bitcoin needs to hold above $77,500. If it pushes past $80,000, we could see another run toward $82,800.
Right now, 71% of all Bitcoin is sitting in profit, usually a healthy sign, and big investors are still interested: US spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $770 million just this month.
Short-term momentum is a bit shaky, though, with rising volatility suggesting more price swings ahead.