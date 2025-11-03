Bitcoin dips under $108,000 as whales move BTC to exchanges

It's not just Bitcoin feeling the heat—the whole crypto market shrank by 3.6%, with Ethereum and XRP dropping 5% and 4%. A lot of this is profit-taking after a strong rally, plus Bitcoin broke below a key support level near $109,500.

Institutional investors are cautious amid economic uncertainties

Institutional investors are playing it safe right now thanks to economic uncertainty—think Federal Reserve hints at higher rates and a strong US dollar.

Big holders like MicroStrategy are still sitting on huge piles of Bitcoin too, which could shake things up down the road.

For now, Bitcoin is stuck between $108K and $111K as everyone waits for clearer signals on what comes next.