Bitcoin drops to 3-month low $65,000 as FOMO buyers sell

Analyst James Check calls this the fourth capitulation event since Bitcoin's all-time high.

He points out that many people waited on the sidelines when prices were steady earlier this year but rushed in during September's surge. Now they're exiting fast.

Bitcoin has entered what Check calls a "deep value" zone, similar to past downturns where patient buyers often saw solid gains when things bounced back.

As he puts it, those who begin legging in will eventually find themselves in profit.