Bitcoin falls to 4-month low: Here we decode why

Rich Rosenblum, co-founder of crypto market maker GSR, attributed the recent downturn to a technical move after Bitcoin broke through its 200-day moving average of about $73,000.

This has led to a wave of liquidations and new shorts developing in the market.

Over the weekend alone, exchanges tracked by Coinglass witnessed nearly $2 billion worth of crypto liquidations, including $774 million in Bitcoin and $488 million in Ether.