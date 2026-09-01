Bitcoin holds near $78,270 after surge as ETF inflows rebound
Bitcoin is holding steady at about $78,270 after a wild ride last week, when it shot up from below $63,000 to $81,400.
Even though there was a brief dip in ETF inflows (with $202 million pulled out on Friday after nine days of big gains), interest hasn't faded.
Inflows bounced back on August 31 with another $217 million coming in.
Robinhood Chain boosts ARB nearly 30%
Arbitrum's ARB token jumped nearly 30% in just one day, thanks to Robinhood Chain sending 10% of its net protocol revenue back to the Arbitrum ecosystem and boosting daily revenue from $1.22 million to $2 million. That could mean around $73 million a year for Arbitrum.
Meanwhile, Curve DAO (CRV) and Uniswap (UNI) also saw solid gains overnight.
Bitcoin is still outperforming Nasdaq-100 futures, showing crypto's strength compared to traditional markets, even as the Altcoin Season index hits its lowest point in three months.