Bitcoin holds near ₹80.4L after leverage reset and ETF inflows

Bitcoin is holding steady around ₹80.4 lakh this Friday, after a recent dip from its high of ₹83.4 lakh, analysts call it a "leverage reset" following the latest rally.

Even with a small 0.2% drop in the past day and about $80 million in long positions wiped out, demand is still solid thanks to steady inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs and big players quietly stacking up more coins.

Meanwhile, Ethereum and other altcoins are having a mixed week.