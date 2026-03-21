Bitcoin holds steady above $70,000 mark
Business
Bitcoin was trading at $70,752 (just above $70,000), with traders playing it safe and the market expecting more sideways action for now.
Everyone's watching that $70,000 mark: breaking past it could signal the next big move, especially if global economic vibes improve.
Bitcoin ETFs see $767 million inflow
Big investors aren't sitting on the sidelines: Bitcoin ETFs just saw $767 million flow in, and large wallets are up nearly 4% over three months.
Analysts think all this quiet accumulation could set up a major price jump once conditions shift.
Meanwhile, Ethereum and other top coins are seeing small ups and downs as the wider crypto market holds steady around $2.42 trillion.