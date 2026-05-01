Bitcoin near $77,000, Ethereum $2,300 with market cap $2.57T

ETF outflows leave crypto traders cautious

Over the past week, Bitcoin and Ethereum actually dipped a bit (down 0.8% and 1.18%), while altcoins like XRP and BNB dropped even more. Dogecoin was the surprise winner with a jump of over 12%.

Right now, Bitcoin keeps hitting resistance near $80,000 thanks to things like inflation data and oil prices.

Ethereum's been pretty chill without any big moves.

As Delta Exchange's Piyush Walke points out, recent ETF outflows are making traders cautious as they watch for new support levels in this unpredictable market.