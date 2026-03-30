Bitcoin rebounds to $67,500 as US and Iran tensions rise

Analysts recommend caution for Bitcoin investors

Analysts are playing it safe, especially in options trading where people are protecting themselves from more drops.

CoinSwitch says if Bitcoin falls under $65,000 again, it might slide to $63,000, but if it stays above $67,000, we could see a push toward $70,000.

Riya Sehgal from Delta Exchange notes that most traders are being cautious and sticking with steady strategies.

The advice? Go slow with your investments and avoid risky moves, though stablecoin balances suggest many aren't leaving crypto just yet.