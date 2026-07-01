Bitcoin sinks to 21-month low
What's the story
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has hit a new 21-month low. The digital asset fell by as much as 1.5% to $57,742 on Wednesday morning in Asia. This is its lowest level since September 17, 2024. The decline comes amid fears of rising interest rates and concerns over Strategy Inc., one of the largest corporate buyers of Bitcoin.
Market performance
Bitcoin falls below its 200-week moving average
Bitcoin's current value is more than 50% lower than its all-time high of over $126,000 in October last year. The cryptocurrency has also fallen below its 200-week moving average, a technical indicator often associated with a prolonged bear market. The decline is largely attributed to hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve policymakers that have fueled expectations for higher interest rates.
Investor behavior
Investors pull capital away from non-yielding assets
The prospect of higher interest rates has led investors to pull capital away from non-yielding assets like cryptocurrencies. In June, over $4 billion was withdrawn from US-listed Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the highest since their inception two years ago. "Bitcoin has faced growing headwinds from shifting Fed rate expectations and a stronger US dollar," Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Australia said.
Economic indicators
Concerns over Michael Saylor's financing overhaul at Strategy Inc.
The upcoming US nonfarm payrolls report could further pressure Bitcoin prices if it reinforces the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. This comes as investors have expressed concerns over Michael Saylor's financing overhaul at Strategy Inc., one of the largest corporate buyers of Bitcoin. The company's new flexibility to sell Bitcoin and prioritize balance-sheet management over relentless accumulation has raised fresh concerns among investors.
Policy impact
Fed chairman Kevin Warsh warns against high inflation
At his first press conference as Fed chairman last month, Kevin Warsh made it clear that the central bank won't tolerate high inflation. In May, the figure stood at 4.2%. This has spurred expectations for higher rates and strengthened the US dollar. Other Fed officials have also hinted at tighter policy measures. Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack recently suggested that the central bank may need to raise rates to bring inflation down to its 2% target.