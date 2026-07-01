Bitcoin sinks to 21-month low

Policy impact

Fed chairman Kevin Warsh warns against high inflation

At his first press conference as Fed chairman last month, Kevin Warsh made it clear that the central bank won't tolerate high inflation. In May, the figure stood at 4.2%. This has spurred expectations for higher rates and strengthened the US dollar. Other Fed officials have also hinted at tighter policy measures. Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack recently suggested that the central bank may need to raise rates to bring inflation down to its 2% target.