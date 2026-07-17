Bitcoin slips below 50-day moving average to $63,321 amid tensions
Bitcoin took a hit, sliding to $63,321 on Friday after US airstrikes in Iran and rising friction between the US and China.
This follows Thursday's nearly 1.4% drop from $65,000, pushing Bitcoin below a key momentum marker, the 50-day moving average.
Investors are feeling jittery as world events shake up the crypto scene.
Nikkei falls nearly 3%
It wasn't just crypto feeling the impact: Japan's Nikkei fell nearly 3%, hitting its lowest point in over a month, while Australia's ASX 200 dipped by 0.5%.
With worries about U.S.-Iran conflict and fresh allegations from Trump about China's involvement in US elections (which China denies), investors are looking for safer bets.
Analysts say these tensions could keep shaking up currencies like the Australian dollar and riskier assets like Bitcoin for a while.