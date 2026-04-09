Bitcoin steadies near $71,000 as retail investors buy 4.3 million Bitcoin

Crypto market cap dips to $2.41T

The overall crypto market cap dipped 1% to $2.41 trillion as economic news like US GDP data and jobless claims may be influencing the market.

Institutional moves are all over the place: Bitcoin ETFs saw big inflows at first, but then faced outflows soon after.

Plus, USDC saw notable minting activity, with about 200 million new tokens issued, showing how everyone's adjusting to the latest market twists and global events.