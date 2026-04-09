Bitcoin steadies near $71,000 as retail investors buy 4.3 million Bitcoin
Bitcoin is holding steady around $71,000, even after a small dip from recent highs.
Retail investors have been busy, snapping up over 4.3 million Bitcoin, which could mean the bull market still has some fuel left, according to Akshat Siddhant from Mudrex.
Meanwhile, big altcoins like Ethereum and BNB slipped a bit, but Tron and Hyperliquid managed slight gains.
Crypto market cap dips to $2.41T
The overall crypto market cap dipped 1% to $2.41 trillion as economic news like US GDP data and jobless claims may be influencing the market.
Institutional moves are all over the place: Bitcoin ETFs saw big inflows at first, but then faced outflows soon after.
Plus, USDC saw notable minting activity, with about 200 million new tokens issued, showing how everyone's adjusting to the latest market twists and global events.