Bitcoin steadies near $78,900 after brief dip before Fed decision
Business
Bitcoin briefly dropped to $77,666 on September 8 but climbed back to nearly $78,900 by Wednesday.
The price has been pretty stable lately, with a just under 2% gain over the week.
Right now, traders are watching US inflation numbers and the Fed's interest rate decision coming up on September 15-16: both could shake things up in the short term.
Zcash jumps 43% after Grayscale ETF
Zcash jumped 43% this week, breaking past $1,180 after Grayscale launched its new Zcash ETF (ZCSH) on August 25.
The fund already holds over $500 million in assets and more than 550,000 ZEC tokens, about 3% of all Zcash out there.
With big investments pouring in (including $100 million from DCG International Investments), Zcash is now the 10th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap at $20 billion.