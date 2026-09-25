Bitcoin steady at $84,342 as 93 top altcoins rise
bitcoin is trading at $84,342, unchanged since midnight UTC, and that calm has kicked off a wave of gains for altcoins; 93 out of the top 100 are up right now.
The CoinDesk 80 index climbed 4.7%, echoing the usual pattern where traders start looking beyond bitcoin when its price chills out.
Indexes rally despite $351.6 million Bitget hack
Indexes like CoinDesk Computing (up 9.5%, boosted by Chainlink) and DeFi Select (up 8.7%) are outperforming their benchmarks.
Even after a major Bitget hack caused $351.6 million in losses, a hefty protection fund is keeping things stable, though withdrawals are paused for now.
With the altcoin season index rising to 56 and global news like the possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in play, investor interest in altcoins is staying strong while bitcoin takes a breather.