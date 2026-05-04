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Bitcoin crosses $80,000 mark for first time since January
Bitcoin hit a high of $80,393 on Monday morning

Bitcoin crosses $80,000 mark for first time since January

By Mudit Dube
May 04, 2026
09:52 am
What's the story

Bitcoin has crossed the $80,000 mark for the first time in over three months. The cryptocurrency hit a high of $80,393 on Monday morning in Singapore. This is its highest value since January 31. The surge comes amid a rally in Asian stocks, with MSCI's Asian equities gage nearing an all-time high set back in February.

Market trends

Bitcoin's gradual recovery

Bitcoin hit a record high of over $126,000 in October last year. However, it faced a months-long decline that brought its value down to around $60,000 by February. Since then, the cryptocurrency has been making a gradual recovery. This is partly due to increased institutional demand as US Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded net inflows of $630 million on Friday.

Legislative impact

Optimism surrounding US stablecoin legislation

The optimism surrounding a possible US deal on a key stablecoin yield provision is also boosting market sentiment. This development could pave the way for comprehensive crypto legislation in the Senate. Richard Galvin, executive chairman at DACM, a crypto investment firm, said that while it's "early days," $80,000 has been a major psychological barrier for traders.

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