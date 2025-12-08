Bitcoin regains $91,000 mark amid hopes of Fed rate cut

Bitcoin , the world's largest cryptocurrency , has shown a slight recovery in value. The digital asset was trading at around $91,114 this morning, marking an increase of 1.86% from the previous trading session. This comes as the traders are hopeful for a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later this week.

Market trends Bitcoin's recent performance and market expectations Bitcoin's value has been on a rollercoaster ride, hitting a high of $126,000 in October 2024 and then crashing to a low of $75,000 in April. Today, the cryptocurrency fell to $89,326 during the morning session but later recovered to trade above the $91,000 mark. Analysts expect that if Bitcoin breaks above the $91,000-$92,000 range, it could gain momentum. However, dips toward $88,000 may still attract buyers unless macro volatility increases significantly.

Rate impact Federal Reserve's rate cut decision and market volatility Traders are currently pricing in an 88.4% chance of a December rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, advised caution among traders as potential price spikes could occur this week ahead of the US interest rate decision. "With several major data releases scheduled, market volatility is likely to persist," Walke said.