Bitcoin tops $77,000 as Piyush Walke points out $74,700-$75,000 support

Bhutan sold $287 million Bitcoin reserves jeopardized

The rest of the crypto market saw only small gains, but there were a few standouts: SKYAI shot up 30%, and Dogecoin whales made 739 big transfers in just one day.

Meanwhile, Ethereum faced some drama as several old wallets were potentially exploited.

In a surprising move, Bhutan sold $287 million worth of Bitcoin; if it keeps this up, its reserves could run out by October 2026.