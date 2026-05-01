Bitcoin tops $77,000 as Piyush Walke points out $74,700-$75,000 support
Business
Bitcoin climbed past $77,000 on early May 1 trade, signaling some bullish energy in the crypto world.
Still, analysts are a bit cautious with US inflation data coming up: Piyush Walke from Delta Exchange points out that Bitcoin needs to stay above $74,700-$75,000 to avoid slipping further.
Bhutan sold $287 million Bitcoin reserves jeopardized
The rest of the crypto market saw only small gains, but there were a few standouts: SKYAI shot up 30%, and Dogecoin whales made 739 big transfers in just one day.
Meanwhile, Ethereum faced some drama as several old wallets were potentially exploited.
In a surprising move, Bhutan sold $287 million worth of Bitcoin; if it keeps this up, its reserves could run out by October 2026.