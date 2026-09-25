Bitcoin trades near $85,000 as US spot ETFs see $2.84B
Business
Bitcoin's price has shot up from under $58,000 to around $85,000, and US spot Bitcoin ETFs are feeling the buzz.
In just six days, these funds saw a massive $2.84 billion inflow, flipping what was a $5.8 billion deficit since July into nearly $800 million in net gains.
Investors seem more interested than ever as Bitcoin is trading around $85,000.
ETF inflows still trail prior years
While this turnaround is big news for 2026, total ETF inflows for the year still lag behind previous years: $35.2 billion in 2024 and $21.4 billion in 2025.
Still, this recent surge hints at growing optimism among investors and shows how quickly sentiment can shift when crypto markets heat up.