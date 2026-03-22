Bitcoin's price drop sparks $1 billion liquidation in crypto market
Bitcoin took a sharp dive below $68,000 within hours of President Trump threatening to "obliterate" Iran's power plants, contrasting with his earlier suggestion that he was considering winding down the West Asia conflict.
The sudden spike in tension spooked investors, causing over $1 billion in crypto liquidations within a day and highlighting just how sensitive Bitcoin is to global political drama.
Geopolitical tensions and inflation fears keep traders on edge
Bitcoin's drop kicked off a major selloff across the crypto world, wiping out more than $240 million in leveraged bets in just an hour.
Even though Bitcoin is still up about 7% this month, analysts warn the market is fragile with all the uncertainty around geopolitics and inflation.
For now, traders are keeping a close eye on world events, and their portfolios.