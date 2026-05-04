BJP's West Bengal win could add 50bps to India's GDP
What's the story
Market analysts have predicted that a BJP victory in West Bengal could add around 50 basis points to India's GDP. The prediction comes as trends show the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led party leading in the state assembly elections. Analysts believe that this political shift could boost economic activity in West Bengal through policy alignment with the central government and potential investment flows.
Economic impact
Regime change in WB could be growth driver: Analysts
Sunil Singhania, speaking at an industry event, said that a regime change in West Bengal could add 0.5% to India's GDP. He added it could be a major growth driver for the country and serve as a huge multiplier for the economy. Vikas Khemani also said this election result could unlock the state's economic potential and improve national security.
Market reaction
Retail stocks surge on election trends
Shares of Baazar Style Retail surged 8% on May 4, mirroring the BJP's lead in West Bengal. The company runs over 250 stores across eastern India with a strong presence in the state. Analysts believe retail-focused companies could benefit from proposed welfare measures by the BJP such as direct benefit transfers to women and unemployed youth, which may boost consumption.