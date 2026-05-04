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Home / News / Business News / BJP's West Bengal win could add 50bps to India's GDP
BJP's West Bengal win could add 50bps to India's GDP
BJP is leading in West Bengal assembly elections

BJP's West Bengal win could add 50bps to India's GDP

By Mudit Dube
May 04, 2026
04:25 pm
What's the story

Market analysts have predicted that a BJP victory in West Bengal could add around 50 basis points to India's GDP. The prediction comes as trends show the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led party leading in the state assembly elections. Analysts believe that this political shift could boost economic activity in West Bengal through policy alignment with the central government and potential investment flows.

Economic impact

Regime change in WB could be growth driver: Analysts

Sunil Singhania, speaking at an industry event, said that a regime change in West Bengal could add 0.5% to India's GDP. He added it could be a major growth driver for the country and serve as a huge multiplier for the economy. Vikas Khemani also said this election result could unlock the state's economic potential and improve national security.

Market reaction

Retail stocks surge on election trends

Shares of Baazar Style Retail surged 8% on May 4, mirroring the BJP's lead in West Bengal. The company runs over 250 stores across eastern India with a strong presence in the state. Analysts believe retail-focused companies could benefit from proposed welfare measures by the BJP such as direct benefit transfers to women and unemployed youth, which may boost consumption.

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