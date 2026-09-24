BlackBerry raises annual revenue forecast after QNX posts strong quarter

QNX is now powering digital dashboards and driver-assist features for brands like Audi, GM, Hyundai, and Mercedes-Benz.

CEO John Giamatteo pointed out that as cars get smarter, QNX is finding even more uses.

Plus, BlackBerry landed its biggest-ever QNX deal with Coretura (a joint venture between Volvo Group and Daimler Truck), which could add more than $100 million to its royalty backlog.

With all this momentum, BlackBerry now expects up to $636 million in revenue next year, higher than it previously thought, and its latest quarterly revenue even beat what analysts predicted.