BlackRock invests €50 million in Finland's IQM Quantum Computers

IQM targets US and Helsinki listings

IQM is gearing up to go public on both US and Helsinki stock exchanges. It aims to list in the US through a merger that could value them at $1.8 billion.

CEO Jan Goetz says this backing will help solidify their spot in the market and get them closer to profitability.

Sales have nearly doubled in the past year, with new opportunities popping up in places like private data centers, so keep an eye on this space!