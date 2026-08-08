Blackstone-backed AGS Health seeks ₹4,800cr via IPO
What's the story
Blackstone Group-owned AGS Health has filed an updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The company plans to raise up to ₹4,800 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). The Tamil Nadu-based firm provides revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to US healthcare providers.
Offer details
Fresh issue, OFS in AGS Health IPO
The upcoming AGS Health IPO will see a fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,800 crore.
BCP Asia II Topco VIII Pte, an investment holding company owned by The Blackstone Group, will sell shares worth ₹3,000 crore through an offer for sale (OFS).
The company may also undertake a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹360 crore as part of the fresh issue.
Financial strategy
AGS Health to use IPO proceeds to pay debts
AGS Health plans to use ₹1,600 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue to repay debts of its indirect subsidiaries, AGS Health BCP LLC and AGS Health BCP Holdings, Inc.
As of March 2026, the company had consolidated outstanding borrowings of ₹4,238.8 crore.
For FY26, AGS Health reported a consolidated profit of ₹206.9 crore on revenue of ₹2,041.4 crore.
Market presence
AGS Health served over 80 healthcare clients in US
As of March 2026, AGS Health served 82 health systems and hospital customers, including 11 of the top 20 hospitals in the US.
Its client base includes leading healthcare providers such as Baylor Scott & White Health, Barton Health, Curana Health, Duke Health, National Seating & Mobility, Renown Health, and St. Joseph's Health.
IPO management
ICICI Securities and others to lead IPO process
The AGS Health IPO process is being managed by ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, J.P. Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India).
The company had filed its IPO papers through the confidential route with SEBI during March-April 2026.
The regulator approved the draft papers in June 2026.