Blackstone-backed AGS Health seeks ₹4,800cr via IPO

The upcoming AGS Health IPO will see a fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,800 crore.

BCP Asia II Topco VIII Pte, an investment holding company owned by The Blackstone Group, will sell shares worth ₹3,000 crore through an offer for sale (OFS).

The company may also undertake a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹360 crore as part of the fresh issue.