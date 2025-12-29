Blackstone-owned company raises $200M in a pre-IPO round in India
What's the story
Global private equity major Blackstone-owned Horizon Industrial Parks, a leading player in India's industrial and logistics infrastructure sector, has secured $200 million in a pre-IPO funding round. The investment included participation from the SBI Group and contributions from high-profile investors such as D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani and DSP Group founder Hemendra Kothari. Wealth management platform 360 One also participated through one of its funds.
Future prospects
Horizon's IPO plans and market presence
Horizon Industrial Parks is preparing to file its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI, seeking to raise around $300 million. The company hopes to raise a total of around $500 million through the combination of this pre-IPO funding and its upcoming IPO. As India's largest industrial and logistics infrastructure developer, Horizon has a pan-India network of nearly 60 million square feet in warehousing space across 10 cities.
Market strategy
Horizon's unique market position and future plans
Horizon Industrial Parks boasts the largest in-city presence in India, with 17 assets across seven cities. This strategic positioning allows it to meet the growing demand for last-mile logistics services and access over 20 million end consumers directly. The company is one of several key warehousing players eyeing the IPO market to fund portfolio expansion.