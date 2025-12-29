Blackstone-owned company raises $200M in a pre-IPO round in India

Future prospects

Horizon's IPO plans and market presence

Horizon Industrial Parks is preparing to file its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI, seeking to raise around $300 million. The company hopes to raise a total of around $500 million through the combination of this pre-IPO funding and its upcoming IPO. As India's largest industrial and logistics infrastructure developer, Horizon has a pan-India network of nearly 60 million square feet in warehousing space across 10 cities.