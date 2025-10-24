Blackstone to invest ₹6,196cr in Federal Bank via convertible warrants

Blackstone gets 27.29 crore convertible warrants at ₹227 each

If Blackstone's stake hits at least 5% after conversion, they can nominate someone to Federal Bank's board.

Any unconverted warrants will be forfeited, so it's a pretty strategic play for both sides.

If Blackstone's stake hits at least 5% after conversion, they can nominate someone to Federal Bank's board.

Any unconverted warrants will be forfeited, so it's a pretty strategic play for both sides.