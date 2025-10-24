US stocks gain as inflation report raises interest rate cut Business Oct 24, 2025

On Friday, US stocks got a boost—S&P 500 climbed 0.8% near its record, Dow Jones added 267 points, and Nasdaq grew by 1% as of 9:35am.

Eastern time. Investors were upbeat after a fresh inflation report hinted the Fed might cut interest rates again soon, following its recent rate cut, with hopes for further cuts as the job market slows.