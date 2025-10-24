SEBI lays down rules for PMS transfers

Key highlights from the new rules

For transfers within the same group, managers can shift either specific investment strategies or the whole PMS business—but if it's the full business, the old manager has 45 days to give up their license.

Switching to a different group means the entire business has to move, with both sides applying together to SEBI.

The new manager must take on all the old responsibilities and wrap things up within two months of approval.

While this is happening, the old manager can't sign up new clients.