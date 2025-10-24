Next Article
US inflation rises to 3% in September
Business
US inflation ticked up 3% over the past year in September 2025, an acceleration from August.
The main culprit? Gasoline, which jumped 4.1%.
Still, overall prices only rose 0.3% this month—less than expected—suggesting that things aren't spiraling out of control.
Food prices also increased
Food prices edged up 0.2%. Groceries got a bit pricier (up 0.3%).
If you take out food and energy, "core" inflation was 3% for the year.
What will the Federal Reserve do?
With inflation rising moderately and not much new economic data (thanks to a government shutdown), everyone's watching the Federal Reserve.
Most expect a small interest rate cut next week as the Fed tries to balance slowing job growth with keeping prices in check.