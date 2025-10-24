Next Article
EU trade panel to visit India to push FTA talks
Business
A group from the EU Committee on International Trade is coming to India from October 27-29, 2025, to keep the free trade agreement (FTA) talks moving.
Their last meeting in Brussels earlier this month sorted out some food safety rules, but big topics like market access are still up in the air.
EU-India FTA could reshape trade landscape
The EU is India's biggest trading partner, so this deal could mean fewer trade barriers, more investment, and better cooperation on things like sustainability and labor rights.
But with tough issues still unresolved and the European Parliament needing to sign off, both sides are racing to wrap things up by the end of 2025, hoping to make trade smoother in a world where global policies keep shifting.