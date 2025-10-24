China plans to boost household spending as part of 5-year plan Business Oct 24, 2025

China just announced that it plans to boost household spending as part of its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

Right now, household consumption makes up only 39.57% of China's GDP—almost 20 points below the global average.

This push comes as the country faces weak demand at home, a shaky property market, and heavy reliance on exports, even though its economy grew 4.8% in Q3 2025.