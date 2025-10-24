Deepinder Goyal launches $25M fund to study human aging

Deepinder Goyal , the founder and CEO of Zomato , has announced a $25 million fund under his research initiative, Continue. The fund will be entirely funded by Goyal himself and is aimed at supporting scientists studying the fundamental mechanisms of human aging. In a post on social media platform X, he revealed that Continue Research was launched two years ago as part of an effort to identify simple leverage points in the human body that could potentially alter aging processes.

Research funding Fund will provide grants to researchers worldwide The Continue Research fund will provide grants to researchers worldwide who are exploring what Goyal calls "simpler questions" in biology. These are ideas that challenge the complexity of existing models around aging. He said, "If the human body is a system, it should also have its leverage points, simple levers that, when adjusted, could fundamentally alter how we age and live."

Funding categories It will support 'Moonshots' and 'Deep Dives' projects The Continue Research fund will support two types of projects. First one is "Moonshots," which will get $50,000 to $250,000 for high-risk, early-stage ideas that could reshape existing biological understanding. Another one, "Deep Dives," will get $250,000 to $2 million for researchers seeking to validate or disprove promising hypotheses over one to three years. All research outcomes funded by the initiative must be made open source and publicly accessible.

Long-term vision Goyal envisions continue research as catalyst in conscious evolution Goyal envisions Continue Research as a catalyst in humanity's journey of conscious evolution. He said, "This will be a multi-decadal journey. Our goal here is to become a small catalyst in humanity's journey of conscious evolution. To lead us into the Post-Darwin era." The initiative's focus is not on defeating death but extending healthy human function to help society make longer-term, more sustainable decisions.