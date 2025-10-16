Blinkit drives Eternal's profits, but rising costs squeeze margins

Blinkit holds 45% of India's $7 billion quick commerce market in 2024 and handled a massive 424 million orders in FY25—leaving rivals like Swiggy Instamart behind. With the market expected to grow rapidly, Blinkit is doubling down on speed and reach.

Logistics costs are rising as Blinkit expands rapidly

Blinkit aims to run over 2,100 dark stores by 2026 to make deliveries even faster.

But this aggressive growth comes at a price—rising logistics and operating costs are squeezing profits not just for Eternal, but for other players like Swiggy too.

Everyone's hustling to balance breakneck growth with actually making money.