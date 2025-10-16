India negotiating FTAs with US, EU, Oman, Brazil

Why these FTAs matter for India

These new FTAs are a big deal for India's economy—they could help lower tariffs on Indian products and make it easier for people to work or do business abroad.

The EU talks, now in their final stretch, focus on digital trade and market access—key areas for India's economic modernization.

By strengthening ties with countries like Oman and discussing expanded trade agreements with Brazil, India is setting itself up as a major player in global supply chains and creating more opportunities for growth back home.