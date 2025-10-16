India negotiating FTAs with US, EU, Oman, Brazil
India is actively negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs) with the United States, European Union, and Oman, and is discussing expanding its preferential trade agreement with Brazil, aiming to expand its reach in global markets.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal shared the update this week, highlighting that these talks follow recent FTAs signed with Australia, the UAE, EFTA, and the UK.
Indian officials are currently in Washington working toward a US-India deal that could push trade between the two countries to $500 billion by 2030.
Why these FTAs matter for India
These new FTAs are a big deal for India's economy—they could help lower tariffs on Indian products and make it easier for people to work or do business abroad.
The EU talks, now in their final stretch, focus on digital trade and market access—key areas for India's economic modernization.
By strengthening ties with countries like Oman and discussing expanded trade agreements with Brazil, India is setting itself up as a major player in global supply chains and creating more opportunities for growth back home.