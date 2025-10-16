Zepto zooms to $7B valuation on $450 million funding Business Oct 16, 2025

Zepto, the Mumbai-based quick commerce startup, just landed nearly $450 million in fresh funding, bumping its valuation up to $7 billion.

Big names like the California Public Employees's Retirement System (CalPERS) joined in, along with existing investors who doubled down on their support.

The new funds will help Zepto grow its delivery network and boost tech like automation and AI-driven advertising.