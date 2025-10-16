Zepto zooms to $7B valuation on $450 million funding
Zepto, the Mumbai-based quick commerce startup, just landed nearly $450 million in fresh funding, bumping its valuation up to $7 billion.
Big names like the California Public Employees's Retirement System (CalPERS) joined in, along with existing investors who doubled down on their support.
The new funds will help Zepto grow its delivery network and boost tech like automation and AI-driven advertising.
Zepto is already a grocery giant, handling nearly 1.7 million orders/day
Zepto delivers groceries and daily essentials super fast using more than 1,000 dark stores across India.
In just over a year, they've grown from handling 500,000 to almost 1.7 million orders a day.
With this new funding, Zepto plans to open more stores and make its supply chain even smarter.
Zepto has raised ~$1.8B to date
Founded in 2020 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto has now raised about $1.8 billion.
With a healthy cash reserve, they're gearing up for an IPO—aiming to stay ahead in India's fast-moving quick commerce race.