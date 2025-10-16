Groww plans ₹7,000cr IPO in early November

What does Groww do?

Groww helps users invest in mutual funds, stocks, and now even commodities—all through a clean, easy-to-use app.

It's become a go-to for young investors who want simple access to financial markets without jargon or hassle.

The company keeps expanding its toolkit: earlier this year it bought Fisdom for wealth management, and as of October 16, 2024, you can trade gold, silver, crude oil, and natural gas on Groww too.