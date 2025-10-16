Sensex gains 860 points, Nifty settles above 25,600 mark Business Oct 16, 2025

The stock market had a big day on Thursday—Sensex jumped 862 points to close at 83,467, while Nifty crossed the 25,600 mark for the first time in months.

More than 160 stocks touched their 52-week high, with big names like Nestle India among the top performers, and Titan and Axis Bank also posting strong gains.