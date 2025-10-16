Sensex gains 860 points, Nifty settles above 25,600 mark
The stock market had a big day on Thursday—Sensex jumped 862 points to close at 83,467, while Nifty crossed the 25,600 mark for the first time in months.
More than 160 stocks touched their 52-week high, with big names like Nestle India among the top performers, and Titan and Axis Bank also posting strong gains.
Foreign investors pour ₹3,000 crore into Indian stocks
If you're into investing or just curious about the economy, this rally signals growing confidence in India's markets.
Strong earnings from banks and consumer brands, plus foreign investors putting over ₹3,000 crore into Indian stocks in just a week, show that both local and global players are feeling upbeat.
Factors driving the market rally
Solid quarterly results, lower oil prices, and hopes that the RBI might ease up on interest rates have all boosted market vibes.
On top of that, positive buzz around India-US trade talks and friendlier global interest rates are giving sectors like banking, FMCG, and real estate an extra push.