You can now board IndiGo flights without physical boarding passes

IndiGo has partnered with Digi Yatra to enhance the air travel experience. The collaboration comes after a successful app-to-app integration, allowing passengers to share their boarding passes seamlessly between the two platforms. Digi Yatra is a self-sovereign identity-based ecosystem that uses face biometric technology for contactless and seamless passenger processing at airports.

Improved process Enhancing passenger experience The partnership between IndiGo and Digi Yatra aims to enhance the passenger experience by digitizing the entire check-in and boarding process. With this integration, IndiGo passengers can now share their boarding pass directly with the Digi Yatra app after completing their web check-in. This eliminates the need for manual QR code scanning or digital uploads, which often delayed travelers.

Privacy assurance User consent and data privacy The new process between IndiGo and Digi Yatra ensures that user consent is taken at every stage. Only the necessary details are shared with Digi Yatra airport verifiers, maintaining the highest standards of integrity and authenticity for the boarding pass. The entire transaction takes place offline on the phone through deep linking, with no server or cloud involvement, ensuring data privacy and regulatory compliance.