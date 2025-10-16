MakeMyTrip's new AI tool has made finding hotels easier
What's the story
MakeMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel companies, has launched a new AI feature called Semantic Search. The innovative tool is designed to make the process of finding hotels and homestays easier for customers. It lets travelers use natural language and simple descriptions to search for accommodation, doing away with the need for complicated filters.
AI evolution
Semantic Search understands open-ended queries
The Semantic Search tool is built on the same AI technology as MakeMyTrip's recently launched "Myra" trip assistant. The system is designed to understand and respond to open-ended queries, focusing on the traveler's intent. It goes beyond rigid search parameters, allowing highly specific requests like "pet-friendly hotels in Manali with a swimming pool" or "heritage stays near Jaipur forts with parking."
Enhanced features
AI smart suggestions for faster decision-making
The Semantic Search tool also comes with AI smart suggestions. These are recommendations like "beachfront hotels in Goa" or "Ooty stays with mountain views," along with tags explaining their appeal (for example, "great for families" or "private pools available"). This feature is aimed at speeding up the discovery and decision-making process for users.
Product development
Semantic Search follows Myra's debut
Ankit Khanna, the Chief Product Officer at MakeMyTrip, said the company is simplifying one of the most important parts of a traveler's journey, finding the right stay. He emphasized that instead of forcing users to think like a system, they have built a system that understands how people naturally express themselves. The Semantic Search tool comes after the beta launch of Myra, which handles everything from discovery and booking to in-trip support.