MakeMyTrip's new AI tool has made finding hotels easier

MakeMyTrip , one of India's leading online travel companies, has launched a new AI feature called Semantic Search. The innovative tool is designed to make the process of finding hotels and homestays easier for customers. It lets travelers use natural language and simple descriptions to search for accommodation, doing away with the need for complicated filters.

AI evolution Semantic Search understands open-ended queries The Semantic Search tool is built on the same AI technology as MakeMyTrip's recently launched "Myra" trip assistant. The system is designed to understand and respond to open-ended queries, focusing on the traveler's intent. It goes beyond rigid search parameters, allowing highly specific requests like "pet-friendly hotels in Manali with a swimming pool" or "heritage stays near Jaipur forts with parking."

Enhanced features AI smart suggestions for faster decision-making The Semantic Search tool also comes with AI smart suggestions. These are recommendations like "beachfront hotels in Goa" or "Ooty stays with mountain views," along with tags explaining their appeal (for example, "great for families" or "private pools available"). This feature is aimed at speeding up the discovery and decision-making process for users.