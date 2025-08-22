Blinkit launches quick meal service Bistro, takes on Swiggy's Bolt

Blinkit Foods follows shutdown of Everyday

Blinkit Foods follows the shutdown of Eternal's earlier quick delivery attempt, Everyday, which was shut down in May due to low demand.

Now, with Bistro, they're bringing all quick food under one roof and cutting out restaurant partnerships for better control.

CEO Deepinder Goyal shared that early demand looks strong but said they still need to tweak things for profitability while keeping customers interested.

This launch also heats up competition with Swiggy's Bolt—now in 500 cities—and Zepto, which has scaled back its own cafe service due to supply issues.