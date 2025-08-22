Hike's Rush shuts down in India, goes global

Rush's international push shows promising results

Despite making over $500 million in revenue since launch, Rush had to make this tough call as regulations tightened.

Mittal shared that the government's stance left no room for real-money gaming.

On a brighter note, early results from their international push show much higher user spending and retention than they saw in India.

Now, parent company Hike is expanding into places like the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Africa, and Southeast Asia—with a fresh focus on crypto and token features.