TCS layoffs: IT employees' union UNITE protests against job cuts
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recently announced plans to lay off about 12,000 employees, and it's causing quite a stir.
The IT employees' union UNITE has hit the streets in several cities, saying the cuts unfairly target experienced staff and demanding that TCS rethink its move.
Layoffs mainly impact middle and senior roles
These layoffs—about 2% of TCS's global workforce—mainly impact middle and senior roles as part of a "future-ready" strategy.
TCS promises not to disrupt client work and says it will offer benefits, counseling, outplacement help, and severance packages to support everyone impacted during this transition.