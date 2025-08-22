Next Article
US: Boeing defense workers' strike halts fighter jet production
Since August 4, about 3,200 Boeing defense workers in Missouri have been on strike, stopping all F-15 and F/A-18 fighter jet production.
The main issue? Workers say Boeing's contract offer doesn't measure up to what their Seattle peers got last year—especially on pay and benefits.
What's the issue?
Boeing offered a 20% wage boost, a $5,000 bonus, and more time off.
But the union wants bigger raises, faster paths to top pay, and better retirement benefits—similar to Seattle's much higher deal.
Boeing insists its offer is fair, but as of August 22, there are no new talks scheduled.