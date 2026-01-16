Blinkit shows distance to nearest store after 10-minute delivery removal
What's the story
Blinkit, a quick commerce platform owned by Eternal, has started displaying the distance to its nearest 'dark store' on its app. The move comes after the company removed its 10-minute delivery promise from the app. This change follows a government directive issued earlier this week, asking quick commerce companies to remove such pledges from their branding and advertising.
Operational impact
Emphasizing short distances for quick deliveries
In a notification on the Blinkit app, the company emphasized that "short distances allow quick deliveries." The move comes as part of its strategy to ensure efficient operations. Industry executives believe that removing the 10-minute marketing will have little impact on operations as customer demand, especially in metros where most quick commerce business happens, remains unchanged.
Delivery efficiency
Dark store network more important than marketing
Analysts suggest that delivery speed relies more on the dark store network in a specific pincode than on marketing strategies. This indicates that the physical infrastructure of quick commerce platforms plays a major role in their service efficiency. Eternal has responded to stock exchange notices regarding this change, clarifying that there is no alteration to Blinkit's business model which could materially impact the company.
Policy change
Government's stance on 10-minute delivery and rider safety
The government's decision to remove the 10-minute delivery tagline from branding and advertising was based on concerns over rider safety. Labor and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said that such claims put unnecessary pressure on delivery workers and jeopardize their safety. The decision came after a nationwide debate over rider safety and the necessity of 10-minute deliveries, which was triggered by strikes by riders on December 25 and 31.