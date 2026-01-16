Blinkit shows distance to nearest store after 10-minute delivery removal

Blinkit , a quick commerce platform owned by Eternal, has started displaying the distance to its nearest 'dark store' on its app. The move comes after the company removed its 10-minute delivery promise from the app. This change follows a government directive issued earlier this week, asking quick commerce companies to remove such pledges from their branding and advertising.

Operational impact Emphasizing short distances for quick deliveries In a notification on the Blinkit app, the company emphasized that "short distances allow quick deliveries." The move comes as part of its strategy to ensure efficient operations. Industry executives believe that removing the 10-minute marketing will have little impact on operations as customer demand, especially in metros where most quick commerce business happens, remains unchanged.

Delivery efficiency Dark store network more important than marketing Analysts suggest that delivery speed relies more on the dark store network in a specific pincode than on marketing strategies. This indicates that the physical infrastructure of quick commerce platforms plays a major role in their service efficiency. Eternal has responded to stock exchange notices regarding this change, clarifying that there is no alteration to Blinkit's business model which could materially impact the company.

